Photo Animation Leader D-ID Partners with National Geographic Photographer Michael Yamashita to Reverse Carbon Footprint of NFT Sales

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID , a global leader in AI video reenactment technology, today announced a milestone partnership with award-winning photographer and author Michael Yamashita in his first NFT drop. With the growing carbon footprint of the NFT industry in mind, proceeds of the sale will be used to offset its own carbon emissions and those produced by all NFTs minted as of Yamashita's Earth Day announcement . The first "drop" of the world-renowned photographer's M.Y. Earth Collection will take place on July 20th at 8:30 PM EDT with the second higher ticket auction taking place on August 2nd at 10 PM EDT.

Yamashita and D-ID seek to raise awareness of the environmental damage generated by blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Approximately 630,000 NFTs had been minted as of Earth Day on April 22nd, 2021. With each NFT producing on average 211 kg of CO2 , these sales have generated a total carbon footprint of 146,000 tons of CO2, the equivalent of 143 years of air travel. The goal of the M.Y. Earth Collection drop is to raise at least $1.6M, the amount required to offset that negative carbon impact, spurring renewable energy mining by purchasing carbon credits, which cost $10.95 per ton of carbon . Proceeds of the sale will not only cover the damage of this specific sale, but all NFTs minted as of Earth Day.

Amongst the various works to go on sale, D-ID has used its proprietary Live Portrait technology to animate one of Yamashita's most iconic images-turned-NFT, Heedless of the Snow . The photograph, which Yamashita shot in 2000 for National Geographic, features a sea of monks dusted in snow, awaiting morning prayers at Labrang Monastery in the traditional Tibetan region of Amdo. D-ID also brought to life one of the younger monks, dubbed The Child in Yellow .

Tel Aviv-based startup D-ID's Creative AI technology enables the transformation of pictures and video into high-quality, extraordinary experiences. The company is a leader in using deep learning and image processing technology to animate faces, with successful deployments for customers big and small, around the world. In February D-ID announced a partnership with pioneering genealogy company MyHeritage to launch a new feature for their app called Deep Nostalgia, enabling users to bring photos of their ancestors to life. Deep Nostalgia went viral immediately, turning MyHeritage into the top rated app on the Apple App Store, with users creating nearly 100M animations since its launch.