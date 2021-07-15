checkAd

DGAP-News Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 of R. STAHL ends with approval of all agenda items

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.07.2021, 17:31  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 of R. STAHL ends with approval of all agenda items

15.07.2021 / 17:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 of R. STAHL ends with approval of all agenda items


Waldenburg, 15 July 2021 - R. STAHL AG's 28th Ordinary Annual General Meeting, which like in the prior year again was held as a virtual meeting due to COVID-19, today ended with consent to all agenda items. Beside approval of actions and the remuneration systems of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Peter Hofmann was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Also, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft BDO AG, Hamburg, again was elected as auditor of R. STAHL AG and R. STAHL Group for the current Fiscal Year. In addition, the shareholders authorized the company until July 2026 to create an authorized capital of up to 20% of its capital stock and agreed to the conclusion of several company-law contracts.

A total of 5.37 million shares, equivalent to 83.4% of the capital stock, was represented in the meeting, which was above last year's level (2020: 5.08 million shares, equivalent to 78.9% of the capital stock). At its peak, 44 shareholders followed the meeting over the investor portal. In the prior year, 51 shareholders attended R. STAHL's first virtual Annual General Meeting.



About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com
R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signaling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2020, global sales amounting to €247 million were generated by 1,690 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Seite 1 von 3
R. Stahl Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 of R. STAHL ends with approval of all agenda items DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 of R. STAHL ends with approval of all agenda items 15.07.2021 / 17:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Virtual Annual General …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: HomeToGo GmbH und Lakestar SPAC I SE schließen sich zu einem börsennotierten Unternehmen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. senkt die Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros to receive $7 million up front and potentially $166.5 million in future revenues under a ...
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 16,50 je Aktie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. lowers outlook for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Geschäftsentwicklung im 1. Halbjahr trotz niedrigerem Ergebnis im ...
Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal akquiriert Übertragungsrechte der AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:31 UhrDGAP-News: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 von R. STAHL geht mit Zustimmung zu allen Tagesordnungspunkten zu Ende (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
17:31 UhrDGAP-News: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 von R. STAHL geht mit Zustimmung zu allen Tagesordnungspunkten zu Ende
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: R. STAHL ergreift Maßnahmen zur Überprüfung und Korrektur von optischen Signalgeräten der Baureihe 6161 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: R. STAHL is taking measures to examine and to procure conformity of visual signalling devices of the product series 6161
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: R. STAHL ergreift Maßnahmen zur Überprüfung und Korrektur von optischen Signalgeräten der Baureihe 6161
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
28.06.21R. Stahl beruft neuen Vorstand
4investors | Kommentare
28.06.21DGAP-News: Veränderungen im Vorstand der R. STAHL AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
28.06.21DGAP-News: Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21DGAP-News: Veränderungen im Vorstand der R. STAHL AG
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten