Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 of R. STAHL ends with approval of all agenda items



Waldenburg, 15 July 2021 - R. STAHL AG's 28th Ordinary Annual General Meeting, which like in the prior year again was held as a virtual meeting due to COVID-19, today ended with consent to all agenda items. Beside approval of actions and the remuneration systems of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Peter Hofmann was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Also, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft BDO AG, Hamburg, again was elected as auditor of R. STAHL AG and R. STAHL Group for the current Fiscal Year. In addition, the shareholders authorized the company until July 2026 to create an authorized capital of up to 20% of its capital stock and agreed to the conclusion of several company-law contracts.

A total of 5.37 million shares, equivalent to 83.4% of the capital stock, was represented in the meeting, which was above last year's level (2020: 5.08 million shares, equivalent to 78.9% of the capital stock). At its peak, 44 shareholders followed the meeting over the investor portal. In the prior year, 51 shareholders attended R. STAHL's first virtual Annual General Meeting.





About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signaling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2020, global sales amounting to €247 million were generated by 1,690 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).