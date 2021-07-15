checkAd

Amarillo announces succession plan for country manager

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021   

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarillo Gold Corporation (TSXV: AGC, OTCQB: AGCBF) welcomed Paulo Serpa to the senior management team this week, said the Company today. Mr. Serpa, an accomplished mining engineer from Brazil, will succeed Arão Portugal as Country Manager for Amarillo’s Brazilian subsidiaries when Mr. Portugal retires at the end of September. Following Mr. Serpa’s appointment, Mr. Portugal will remain active with the Company, serving as special adviser to the CEO.

“We expect this to be a smooth transition,” said Mike Mutchler, Amarillo’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Paulo will build on the strong foundation set by Arão and lead the construction phase of our flagship Posse Gold Project at Mara Rosa. In addition to Paulo, we’ve made several other key hires in Brazil, where we are building a strong operating team in anticipation of making a construction decision.”

Mr. Serpa has spent the bulk of his 35 years in the mining industry developing mines. He was most recently Director of South America Institutional Affairs for Imerys, a French multinational company that produces and processes industrial minerals. In that role, which he held since 2016, he acted on 24 industrial mine sites overseeing government relations, licensing, mining rights, and social responsibilities, among other things. His previous experience includes three years at Yamana Gold, where as Country Manager for Honduras, he led the expansion of its San Andres mine and the Mercedes Mine in Mexico. Mr. Serpa has a BSc in mining engineering and an MBA.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Amarillo team, I’d like to thank Arao for his leadership,” said Mutchler. “Arão was instrumental in acquiring our License to Install for Posse, securing several critical contracts for the developing Posse, and strengthening our team in Brazil. We wish him well in his retirement, even as we continue to access his considerable experience and expertise as we build Amarillo into Brazil's next gold producer.”

About Amarillo

Amarillo is advancing two gold projects located near excellent infrastructure in mining-friendly states in Brazil.

The development stage Posse Gold Project is on the Company’s Mara Rosa Property in Goiás State. It has a positive definitive feasibility study that shows it can be built into a profitable operation with low costs and a strong financial return. Mara Rosa also shows the potential for discovering additional near-surface deposits that will extend Posse’s mine life beyond its initial 10 years.

