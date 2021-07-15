Marketing Worldwide Corporation Announces the Submission and Approval of a Provisional Patent for a Crowd-Sourced Geolocated Emergency Broadcast App

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the company', announces the approval of a provisional patent for a customizable emergency broadcast application.Marketing Worldwide Corporation is proud …

Marketing Worldwide Corporation is proud to announce the first of many exciting technologies that will be adopted into the operational portfolio in the coming months. Starting with a provisional patent, the company will be bringing to market a crowd sourced geolocated emergency alert smart phone system providing practical safety and emergency notifications within a specific physical area, alert group, corporation or community.

Appropriately given the working title BeSafer, this application has the base functionality of connecting users together in a particular area for the sole purpose of fast communication in the event of a hyper localized emergency.

"Imagine you're in a theme park and your child walks away from you" comments Marketing Worldwide CEO, Jason Schlenk, "You will be able to open the customizable emergency broadcast app and send out an alert immediately with a photo, description, and your current pinned location. Depending on the requirements and settings of the app, this can inform a security team that will then put out a broadcast alert to get people to look out for your child, or it would be pushed immediately to all the users within the defined parameters. Gone are the days of a ‘speaker system' calling out the description of a lost child over the naturally loud noises of families attending the theme park.'

Additional examples of where this application would give a sense of safety and security would be remote hiking or back-country skiing, medical emergencies in an underground parking lot, an alert system for late night university campuses, a school emergency requiring immediate messaging to all the staff and students, cities or communities needing a direct line to their residents, or government and corporate building alerts relating to possible threats. "The localization safety feature of this application can save lives. We will be balancing user privacy preferences and emergency safety functions as we approach the end of the market research portion." says Jason Schlenk.