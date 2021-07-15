checkAd

Wellteq Announces AGM Voting Results and New Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 17:38  |  44   |   |   

  • Wellteq (CSE.WTEQ) (OTC.WTEQF) has released the results of its annual general meeting (AGM) held on July 15, 2021, with all items approved.
  • Wellteq appoints Andrea C. Johnson to the Company’s Board of Directors.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTC:WTEQF), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) has released the results of its annual general meeting (AGM) held on July 15, 2021. The Company further announces the appointment of Andrea C. Johnson to the Board of Directors of Wellteq.

Dr. Peter Vaughn, Chairman of Wellteq, stated: "On behalf of the board of directors we would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and we are pleased to welcome Ms. Johnson as an independent director to the Wellteq Board."

AGM Results

The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought forward at the AGM, being:

  • Setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at five persons.
  • Electing Scott Montgomery, Brian Leeners, Peter Vaughan, Jacqueline Yee and Andrea Johnson (new) as directors of the Company.
  • Re-appointing Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year.
  • Approving the Company’s amended and restated Stock Option Plan.

New Director – Andrea C. Johnson

Andrea C. Johnson is a partner with Dentons Canada LLP and a member of its Canada region board of directors. Her practice focuses on corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on technology and emerging growth companies. Andrea has extensive experience in IPOs, corporate finance, M&A, venture capital and private equity, across sectors including fintech, software, telecommunications and health and life sciences. She has completed the Directors Education Program and is on the Ottawa chapter executive of the Institute for Corporate Directors (ICD). Andrea has received many rankings including from The Best Lawyers in Canada, Lexpert, Acritas, Chambers FinTech and The Legal 500 Canada.

About Wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model, Wellteq currently has two main sectors of customers: employers and insurance companies. Wellteq has secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners, like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin. Wellteq is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform for virtual care applications which will extend the Wellteq continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wellteq Announces AGM Voting Results and New Director Wellteq (CSE.WTEQ) (OTC.WTEQF) has released the results of its annual general meeting (AGM) held on July 15, 2021, with all items approved.Wellteq appoints Andrea C. Johnson to the Company’s Board of Directors. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board