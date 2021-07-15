Wellteq Announces AGM Voting Results and New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTC:WTEQF) , (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) has released the results of its annual general meeting (AGM) held on July 15, 2021. The Company further announces the appointment of Andrea C. Johnson to the Board of Directors of Wellteq.

Dr. Peter Vaughn, Chairman of Wellteq, stated: "On behalf of the board of directors we would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and we are pleased to welcome Ms. Johnson as an independent director to the Wellteq Board."

AGM Results

The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought forward at the AGM, being:

Setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at five persons.

Electing Scott Montgomery, Brian Leeners, Peter Vaughan, Jacqueline Yee and Andrea Johnson (new) as directors of the Company.

Re-appointing Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year.

Approving the Company’s amended and restated Stock Option Plan.

New Director – Andrea C. Johnson

Andrea C. Johnson is a partner with Dentons Canada LLP and a member of its Canada region board of directors. Her practice focuses on corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on technology and emerging growth companies. Andrea has extensive experience in IPOs, corporate finance, M&A, venture capital and private equity, across sectors including fintech, software, telecommunications and health and life sciences. She has completed the Directors Education Program and is on the Ottawa chapter executive of the Institute for Corporate Directors (ICD). Andrea has received many rankings including from The Best Lawyers in Canada, Lexpert, Acritas, Chambers FinTech and The Legal 500 Canada.

About Wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model, Wellteq currently has two main sectors of customers: employers and insurance companies. Wellteq has secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners, like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin. Wellteq is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform for virtual care applications which will extend the Wellteq continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare.