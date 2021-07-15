checkAd

INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29, 2021

INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Corporate Contact
Matthias Tröndle
Chief Financial Officer
+423 388 3510 
matthias.troendle@inficon.com


Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, July 15, 2021

INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) looks forward to welcoming you to the Media/Analyst Conference on INFICON's second quarter and half-year 2021 results. INFICON will host a Web Conference via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 09.30 a.m. CEST. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. You may join the presentation using the following links

 

http://bit.ly/IFCN_WebConference

 

https://ir.inficon.com/conference-calls-or-webcasts/

 

Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and later archived in the investors' section of the INFICON website.

 

On July 29, 2021, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST on the second quarter and first-half year 2021 results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals and the full half-year report will also be available for download in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.

 

Communication Calendar

The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available on online in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.

 

E-Mail Alerts

To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for news in the Investors section of the INFICON website.

