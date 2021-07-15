INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29, 2021

INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) looks forward to welcoming you to the Media/Analyst Conference on INFICON's second quarter and half-year 2021 results. INFICON will host a Web Conference via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 09.30 a.m. CEST. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. You may join the presentation using the following links

http://bit.ly/IFCN_WebConference

https://ir.inficon.com/conference-calls-or-webcasts/

Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and later archived in the investors' section of the INFICON website.

On July 29, 2021, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST on the second quarter and first-half year 2021 results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals and the full half-year report will also be available for download in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.

