EQS-Adhoc Partners Group reports total AuM of USD 119 billion as of 30 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.07.2021   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Partners Group reports total AuM of USD 119 billion as of 30 June 2021

15-Jul-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 15 July 2021 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR)

  • Client demand of USD 12 billion in H1 2021
  • USD 13 billion committed to investments in H1 2021
  • Expected full-year 2021 gross client demand of USD 19 to 22 billion

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, received USD 12.1 billion in new commitments from its global client base in H1 2021 (H1 2020: USD 8.3 billion), bringing the firm's total AuM to USD 118.9 billion as of 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: USD 109.1 billion). During the same period, the firm committed USD 13.1 billion to transformational investing across private markets asset classes globally.

David Layton, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, comments: "We entered 2021 with advanced investment and client demand pipelines as markets recovered momentum and investors regained confidence. As our H1 figures show, we have successfully transacted on this investment pipeline, although we have exercised high selectivity and discipline on pricing as valuations for good businesses remain peaky. On the client side, we have also been able to convert demand into meaningful AuM growth, which we believe speaks to continued investor confidence in the strength of our private markets platform. Looking ahead, our Thematic Investing theses about which sub-sectors stand to benefit from transformative trends have been bolstered and we have strong conviction in our continued ability to identify the associated companies and assets best positioned for future growth. As a result, our investment and client demand pipelines remain robust as we move into the second half of the year."

