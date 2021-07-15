ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2021. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited



31 May



2021 Audited



28 February



2021 Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 63.3 61.5 Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)* 67.65 67.65 Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch) 130.95 129.15

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared

On 7 June 2021, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 1.5p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 14 July 2021, the dividend will be paid on 30 July 2021 to Shareholders on the register at 9 July 2021.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2021

Portfolio summary