ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Interim Management Statement
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the three months ended 31 May 2021
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2021. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.
Performance
|
|
Unaudited
31 May
2021
|
Audited
28 February
2021
|Pence
|Pence
|Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)
|63.3
|61.5
|Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)*
|67.65
|67.65
|Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch)
|130.95
|129.15
* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.
Dividends paid or declared
On 7 June 2021, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 1.5p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 14 July 2021, the dividend will be paid on 30 July 2021 to Shareholders on the register at 9 July 2021.
Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2021
Portfolio summary
|Valuation
|Venture capital investments
|£’000
|Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant)
|9,603
|Blis Media Limited
|8,684
|ContactEngine Limited
|6,872
|Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic)
|6,661
|Mycs GmbH
|5,996
|Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)
|4,841
|Written Byte Ltd (t/a DeepCrawl)
|4,338
|Luxury Promise Limited
|3,948
|Thread, Inc.
|3,912
|Been There Done That Global Limited
|3,689
|Other investments
|48,735
|
107,279
0 Kommentare