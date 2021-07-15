ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2021. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited



31 May



2021 Audited



28 February



2021 Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 76.4 74.8 Dividends paid to date* 71.75 71.75 NAV plus dividends paid to date 148.15 146.55

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 7 June 2021, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 2.0p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 14 July 2021, the dividend will be paid on 30 July 2021 to Shareholders on the register at 9 July 2021.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2021

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Monica Vinader Limited 7,911 Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant) 7,594 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 7,151 Blis Media Limited 6,748 Mycs GmbH 6,336 MPB Group Limited 5,052 ContactEngine Limited 4,163 Thread, Inc. 3,964 Written Byte Ltd (t/a DeepCrawl) 3,833 Luxury Promise Limited 3,589 Other investments 38,744 95,085 Cash at bank 54,345 Other net current assets (468) Net Assets 148,962