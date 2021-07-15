ProVen VCT plc Interim Management Statement
ProVen VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the three months ended 31 May 2021
ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2021. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.
Performance
|
|
Unaudited
31 May
2021
|
Audited
28 February
2021
|Pence
|Pence
|Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)
|76.4
|74.8
|Dividends paid to date*
|71.75
|71.75
|NAV plus dividends paid to date
|148.15
|146.55
*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.
Dividends paid or declared
On 7 June 2021, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 2.0p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 14 July 2021, the dividend will be paid on 30 July 2021 to Shareholders on the register at 9 July 2021.
Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2021
Portfolio summary
|Valuation
|Venture capital investments
|£’000
|Monica Vinader Limited
|7,911
|Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant)
|7,594
|Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)
|7,151
|Blis Media Limited
|6,748
|Mycs GmbH
|6,336
|MPB Group Limited
|5,052
|ContactEngine Limited
|4,163
|Thread, Inc.
|3,964
|Written Byte Ltd (t/a DeepCrawl)
|3,833
|Luxury Promise Limited
|3,589
|Other investments
|38,744
|95,085
|Cash at bank
|54,345
|Other net current assets
|(468)
|Net Assets
|148,962
