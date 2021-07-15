DSV Panalpina – H1 2021 analyst conference call

We expect to release the H1 2021 results of DSV Panalpina A/S in the morning of 29 July 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 AM CEST.



At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and Group CFO Jens Lund will present the H1 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.