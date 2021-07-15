checkAd

Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Bitcoin Mining Agreement

BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM ANNOUNES BITCOIN MINING AGREEMENT TO OPERATE UP TO ONE MILLION BITMINERS TO BE DEPLOYED ACROSS THREE NATURAL GAS ENERGY PRODUCING SITES IN ALBERTA CANADA.

Los Angeles Ca , July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Petroleum Company (OTC:BKRP), a Nevada corporation (“Black Rock”), announced today it has entered into a binding agreement with Optimum Mining Host Limited Liability Co to host and operate up to one million Bit miners to be relocated from locations in China and exported to Canada by(OMH) to be deployed by BKRP, across three Natural Gas producing sites located in Alberta Canada with the first 200,000 units to hosted on site of the recently announced Planned acquisition by BKRP, the Quirk Creek Gas plant operated by Caledonian Midstream Corporation.

The contract term is 24-month contract with an optional 12-month extensions with prior notice. OMH will pay the fully loaded electrical supply costs. OMH will maintain different electronic payment term in account of the fully loaded electrical costs, around 2 cents (USD) or $55.55 (USD) per miner per month as wholesale price. Payments can be made in US Dollar (USD) or Canadian Dollar (CDN). OMH will pay the host and maintenance services fee of 2.19 cents (USD) or $60.00 (USD) per miner per month. For equipment installation, service, firmware updates, maintenance, and repair, BKRP will charge an Administrative and Management fee of 1.83 Cents (USD) or $50.00 (USD) per miner per month. Maintenance and repairs are limited to swapping hash boards, fans, or miner configuration changes as the normal course of business. OMH will provide and maintain an expected inventory of spare parts for the number of miners installed and replenished based upon known failure rate. OMH will pay the fee of 0.36 cents (USD) or $10.00 (USD) per miner per month, for the allocation of the host services OHM required to have including: OMH Authorized Chinese speaking technicians, OHM Authorized English/Chinese speaking technicians, and OMH Authorized 24-7 hi-level Armed securities guard with enforcement power. OMH will pay BKRP all in price extra 0.18 cents or $5.00 (USD) per miner per month Any provided equipment that is found to cause damage to the electrical infrastructure at the facility will be disconnected and the companies will work together to resolve the issue. If faulty equipment cannot be remediated within 15-days than BKRP will remove it from the network and OMH has the right to provide replacement devices for the term of the contract. The initial contract commitment is for 200,000 machines to be scheduled for deployment, plus near term 300,000 machines and midterm 500,000 immediately contract commitment when the host capacity is ready.

