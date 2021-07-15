checkAd

ZipRecruiter Wins Comparably Award for Best Career Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 18:00  |  33   |   |   

ZipRecruiter has once again been recognized with a Comparably award highlighting the best companies, this time winning the Best Career Growth honor.

Comparably’s Best Company “Career Growth” award. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“In annual surveys of job seekers and employees nationwide, the number one reason people cite for wanting to switch jobs is that they feel they have no room to grow in their careers. Career growth potential is among the most important aspects of a job to employees, second only to salary,” said ZipRecruiter CEO and co-founder Ian Siegel. “So we’re extremely proud to have built an organization where our employees are encouraged to think and act like owners, and where they are rewarded for taking the organization to new heights.”

The Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their CEOs and employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. The leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site used the below set of questions to determine career growth rankings:

  • Are you challenged at work?
  • How often do you get valuable feedback on how to improve at work?
  • Do you have a mentor at work?
  • How often do you receive valuable feedback from your manager?
  • Does your current company provide meaningful opportunities for career advancement?

“Maintaining meaningful opportunities for professional development over the past year in a remote environment due to COVID can be challenging,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Our annual Best Companies for Career Growth list recognizes organizations like ZipRecruiter that employees have applauded for continuing to successfully groom and mentor the future leaders of tomorrow.”

About ZipRecruiter:

ZipRecruiter (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years1 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.2

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

About Comparably:

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can access salary data and anonymously rate their workplaces in nearly 20 different culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings from employees across 60,000 North American companies. It has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and one of the most trusted third party sites for salary and workplace culture data. For highly-cited workplace culture and compensation studies, including Comparably’s annual Workplace Culture Awards: www.comparably.com/news.

1 Based on ratings information for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the AppFollow platform, during the period of March 2017 to Feb 2021 for the job seeker apps of ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as set forth in G2, Best Job Boards Software, https://www.g2.com/categories/job-boards?utf8=%E2%9C%93&order=top_ ... (last visited January 25, 2021).

