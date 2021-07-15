2020 dividend balance

The detachment of this dividend took place on July 13, 2021, for payment on August 3, 2021.

This transaction has the character of a distribution for €0.16786 (taken from the distributable profits) and the nature of a repayment of issuance premiums (“remboursement d’apports”) within the meaning of Article 112 1° of the French Tax Code for €0.01214. The amount having the character of repayment of issuance premiums will not be subject to income tax for 2021 but will reduce the acquisition price of the concerned shares. This information is provided for information purposes only and shareholders are encouraged to contact their usual advisor to determine the tax regime applicable to them.

For €0.08 per share of this final dividend, shareholders can choose - as of today and until Wednesday, July 28, 2021 - to receive all or part of it in ABC arbitrage shares. The reinvestment price has been set at €6.35 per share. The balance of the dividend, i.e. €0.10 per share, will be paid in cash.

As a reminder, 3 interim dividends totaling €0.30 per share were paid in October and December 2020 as well as in April 2021, therefore the total distribution for fiscal year 2020 amounts to €0.48 per share.

ABC arbitrage Groups’ interim results will be announced on September 21, 2021.





Contacts : abc-arbitrage.com

Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com

Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B

ISIN : FR0004040608

Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA F

Attachment