Lauritz.com A/S – Result of Written Procedure
No. 4/2021
Copenhagen, 15 July 2021
The bondholders of Lauritz.com A/S’ corporate bonds with ISIN: SE0005999521 has today approved the proposal requesting the bondholders to approve amendments to clause 12.6 (Dealings with related parties) of the terms and conditions.
