Lauritz.com A/S – Result of Written Procedure

15.07.2021, 18:00   

 

No. 4/2021

Copenhagen, 15 July 2021

 

 

The bondholders of Lauritz.com A/S’ corporate bonds with ISIN: SE0005999521 has today approved the proposal requesting the bondholders to approve amendments to clause 12.6 (Dealings with related parties) of the terms and conditions.

  

Best regards

 

Lauritz.com A/S

Bengt Sundström

Chairman

 

For press enquiries please contact:
Mette Jessen  
E-mail press@lauritz.com

 

 

 

 

This information was submitted for publication at 18.00pm CEST on 15 July 2021.



