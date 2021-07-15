Lauritz.com A/S – Result of Written Procedure

The bondholders of Lauritz.com A/S’ corporate bonds with ISIN: SE0005999521 has today approved the proposal requesting the bondholders to approve amendments to clause 12.6 (Dealings with related parties) of the terms and conditions.

