Vranken-Pommery Monopole - 2021 First-Half Results - €93.3m (+45%) Very strong rebound in activity

Financial press release

Turnover for the first half of 2021: €93.3m (+45%)
Very strong rebound in activity
2021 revenue growth target revised upwards to at least +7.5%

Reims, July 15th, 2021

         
Cumulative data in € millions 30/06/2021 30/06/2020 Change as a %
Champagnes 76,1 50,8 +25,3 +50,0%
Semi-finished products 1,4 0,6 +0,8 NS
Provences et Camargues wines 8,0 6,4 +1,6 +23,6%
Others (Port, Sparkling Wines and others) 7,8 6,5 +1,3 +20,0%
Consolidated revenue (*) 93,3 64,3 +29,0 45,1%
(*) under audit      

In the context of the global pandemic, Vranken-Pommery Monopole's international presence, with its nine subsidiaries, has been a key asset in ensuring resilience at the height of the crisis, and then initiating a powerful rebound.

After months of confinement, sales of our Champagnes have recovered strongly, particularly for Champagne Pommery & Greno, for which demand is particularly strong in all countries, from North America to Australia, as well as in all European countries.

For its part, Champagne Vranken has seen record sales on the Belgian market.

The Group's consolidated revenues for the first half of 2021 came to 93.3 million euros, up 45% on the previous year. It is thus back to a level comparable to that established in the first half of 2018, thanks in particular to a favourable price/mix effect.

Sales to customers are 46% higher than at 30 June 2020, and 13.5% higher than in 2019.

All of the group's markets are progressing without exception in terms of both volume and mix. Turnover in France is up by 20% and exports, which now represent 64% of the business, are up by 68%.

This excellent export activity can be explained by :
- The measures undertaken for several years to internationalise the group.
- The market share gains achieved by the group in 2020.

