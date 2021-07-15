Reliable climate protection with Passive House (FOTO)

Darmstadt (ots) - Happy Birthday! Passive House is celebrating its 30thanniversary. The ground-breaking project by Professor Wolfgang Feist paved theway for highly energy efficient buildings. Passive House buildings consumesignificantly less energy for heating and cooling and are therefore pivotal toglobal climate protection. The Passive House standard is leading the way for asignificant reduction in the building sector's share of approximately 40 % ofglobal CO? emissions. International beacon projects are competing for thePassive House Award 2021. The architectural award will be handed over by thePassive House Institute at the 25th International Passive House Conference inSeptember."Of course, I'm happy about this development: seeing the progress from the firstexperimental residential building to the projects and districts worldwidedesigned to the Passive House standard", explains building physicist WolfgangFeist. Nevertheless, the Passive House pioneer makes it clear that "withoutsignificantly greater commitment on the part of the governments, there will bevery little progress in the energy efficient construction of buildings."Passive House AwardToday, 30 years after the first Passive House building kindergartens, schools,sports halls, supermarkets, indoor swimming pools, museums and entire districtsto the Passive House standard are a matter of course. These buildings constitutean important contribution to effective climate protection and social equality.The high level of living comfort is an added bonus.More than 80 projects from 19 countries are competing for the Passive HouseAward 2021 . The presentation of this Award with a special focus on regenerativeenergy will be live-streamed during the 25th International Passive HouseConference . The conference will take place in September in Wuppertal, Germany,and online: 16 lecture series will be dealing with energy efficient constructionand retrofitting topics. https://passivehouseconference.orgContact:Passive House Institutehttps://passivehouse.commailto:presse@passiv.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105016/4969819OTS: IG Passivhaus