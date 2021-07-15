Reliable climate protection with Passive House (FOTO)

checkAd

Reliable climate protection with Passive House

Darmstadt (ots) - Happy Birthday! Passive House is celebrating its 30th
anniversary. The ground-breaking project by Professor Wolfgang Feist paved the
way for highly energy efficient buildings. Passive House buildings consume
significantly less energy for heating and cooling and are therefore pivotal to
global climate protection. The Passive House standard is leading the way for a
significant reduction in the building sector's share of approximately 40 % of
global CO? emissions. International beacon projects are competing for the
Passive House Award 2021. The architectural award will be handed over by the
Passive House Institute at the 25th International Passive House Conference in
September.

"Of course, I'm happy about this development: seeing the progress from the first
experimental residential building to the projects and districts worldwide
designed to the Passive House standard", explains building physicist Wolfgang
Feist. Nevertheless, the Passive House pioneer makes it clear that "without
significantly greater commitment on the part of the governments, there will be
very little progress in the energy efficient construction of buildings."

Passive House Award

Today, 30 years after the first Passive House building kindergartens, schools,
sports halls, supermarkets, indoor swimming pools, museums and entire districts
to the Passive House standard are a matter of course. These buildings constitute
an important contribution to effective climate protection and social equality.
The high level of living comfort is an added bonus.

More than 80 projects from 19 countries are competing for the Passive House
Award 2021 . The presentation of this Award with a special focus on regenerative
energy will be live-streamed during the 25th International Passive House
Conference . The conference will take place in September in Wuppertal, Germany,
and online: 16 lecture series will be dealing with energy efficient construction
and retrofitting topics. https://passivehouseconference.org

Passive House Institute
https://passivehouse.com
mailto:presse@passiv.de

