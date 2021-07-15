checkAd

DGAP-News Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: OLB successfully issued its first public additional tier 1 (AT1) bond

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.07.2021, 18:10  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: OLB successfully issued its first public additional tier 1 (AT1) bond

15.07.2021 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB Bank) has successfully placed its inaugural AT1 bond with a broad range of national and international capital market investors. The bond has a volume of € 100 million and a fixed coupon of 6,00 %. The bond was issued through a syndicated process and the extensive investor interest (1.5 times oversubscribed) allowed OLB to meet its issuance target without any delays at an attractive price.

OLB decided to proceed with the transaction to optimize and strengthen its regulatory capital taking advantage of the strong market conditions. The Additional Tier 1 notes will improve OLB's Tier 1 and Total Capital ratios.

This is OLB's second public capital market issue in 2021, following its Covered Bond debut in March this year.

"It's absolutely fantastic that we could tap the capital market a second time this year already with a successful transaction that will complement our funding and capital position. We intend to continue to be a regular issuer with a focus on Covered Bonds but also other instruments if helpful to further optimize our liability structure" said Dr. Rainer Polster, CFO.

15.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
Stau 15-17
26122 Oldenburg
Germany
Phone: 0441-2 21 - 0
Fax: 0441-2 21 - 14 57
E-mail: olb@olb.de
Internet: www.olb.de
ISIN: DE0008086000
WKN: 808600, A0XE6W, A0Z2V7, A0Z2WC, A1EL8K, A1R0ZD, A1R0ZG, A1R0ZH, A1R0ZJ, A11QJK
Listed: Regulated Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1218452

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1218452  15.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1218452&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetOldenburgische Landesbank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: OLB successfully issued its first public additional tier 1 (AT1) bond DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: OLB successfully issued its first public additional tier 1 (AT1) bond 15.07.2021 / 18:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: HomeToGo GmbH und Lakestar SPAC I SE schließen sich zu einem börsennotierten Unternehmen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. senkt die Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros to receive $7 million up front and potentially $166.5 million in future revenues under a ...
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 16,50 je Aktie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. lowers outlook for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Geschäftsentwicklung im 1. Halbjahr trotz niedrigerem Ergebnis im ...
Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal akquiriert Übertragungsrechte der AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Issuance of Weser Funding No. 3
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten