The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the contract started:

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588) announces the termination of the liquidity contract signed on July 10, 2014 with Invest Securities. The termination has taken effect July 9, 2021 after market close.

· €500,000.00

· 0 shares

On the termination date of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

· €517,204.16

· 30,384 shares

As a reminder, as of June 30, 2021, i.e., the latest half-year statement of the liquidity contract, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity account:

· €507,352.43

· 30,795 shares

And between July 1, 2021 and July 9, 2021 included :

· the number of transactions on buy side amounted to 35

· the number of transactions on sell side amounted to 58

· the volume traded on buy side amounted to 2,507 shares for €54,929.41

· the volume traded on sell side amounted to 2,918 shares for €64,781.13

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

