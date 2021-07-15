JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik achieves record figures in the 2nd quarter 2021 and raises guidance for fiscal year 2021

The Jenoptik Group achieved record figures in order intake, revenue and EBITDA in the 2 nd quarter 2021. From April to June order intake almost doubled compared with the prior-year period, revenue grew by almost 30 percent and EBITDA by approx. 120 percent. In particular the very good development in the Light & Optics division, especially in the semiconductor equipment and biophotonics areas and by TRIOPTICS which is consolidated for the first time, contributed to this. In addition, the company saw recovery in the automotive industry.

On the basis of the very positive operating performance the Executive Board now assumes that the existing guidance for revenue and EBITDA margin will be exceeded.

In addition, a one-off effect in the EBITDA of approx. 16 million euros in connection with variable purchase price components from the acquisition of TRIOPTICS is expected to contribute to the margin increase.

For the fiscal year 2021, the Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG now anticipates an increase in revenue to 880 to 900 million euros (previously revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range), and an EBITDA margin of between 19.0 and 19.5 percent (previously EBITDA margin of 16.0 - 17.0 percent).

The Interim Report of JENOPTIK AG on the first half of 2021 will be published on August 11, 2021.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the light of future developments.

