checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik achieves record figures in the 2nd quarter 2021 and raises guidance for fiscal year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.07.2021, 18:25  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik achieves record figures in the 2nd quarter 2021 and raises guidance for fiscal year 2021

15-Jul-2021 / 18:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Jenoptik Group achieved record figures in order intake, revenue and EBITDA in the 2nd quarter 2021. From April to June order intake almost doubled compared with the prior-year period, revenue grew by almost 30 percent and EBITDA by approx. 120 percent. In particular the very good development in the Light & Optics division, especially in the semiconductor equipment and biophotonics areas and by TRIOPTICS which is consolidated for the first time, contributed to this. In addition, the company saw recovery in the automotive industry.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Jenoptik AG!
Long
Basispreis 22,76€
Hebel 12,89
Ask 0,16
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 26,24€
Hebel 12,25
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

On the basis of the very positive operating performance the Executive Board now assumes that the existing guidance for revenue and EBITDA margin will be exceeded.
In addition, a one-off effect in the EBITDA of approx. 16 million euros in connection with variable purchase price components from the acquisition of TRIOPTICS is expected to contribute to the margin increase.

For the fiscal year 2021, the Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG now anticipates an increase in revenue to 880 to 900 million euros (previously revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range), and an EBITDA margin of between 19.0 and 19.5 percent (previously EBITDA margin of 16.0 - 17.0 percent).

The Interim Report of JENOPTIK AG on the first half of 2021 will be published on August 11, 2021.

If you have any further questions, please contact:
JENOPTIK AG | Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Leslie Iltgen                                             
Vice President Investor Relations &           
Communications
Phone: +49 3641 65-2291                       
E-Mail: leslie.iltgen@jenoptik.com            

Sabine Barnekow
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 3641 65-2156
E-Mail: sabine.barnekow@jenoptik.com


Forward-looking statements
This announcement can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the light of future developments.




Contact:
Leslie Iltgen
Vice President Investor Relations & Communications
Phone 03641-652291

15-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)364 165-2156
Fax: +49 (0)364 165-2804
E-mail: ir@jenoptik.com
Internet: www.jenoptik.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB601
WKN: A2NB60
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1219411

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1219411  15-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219411&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetJenoptik Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik achieves record figures in the 2nd quarter 2021 and raises guidance for fiscal year 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik achieves record figures in the 2nd quarter 2021 and raises guidance for fiscal year 2021 15-Jul-2021 / 18:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: HomeToGo GmbH und Lakestar SPAC I SE schließen sich zu einem börsennotierten Unternehmen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. senkt die Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros to receive $7 million up front and potentially $166.5 million in future revenues under a ...
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 16,50 je Aktie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. lowers outlook for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Geschäftsentwicklung im 1. Halbjahr trotz niedrigerem Ergebnis im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Preliminary second quarter 2021 results above market expectations despite semiconductor ...
Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal akquiriert Übertragungsrechte der AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:53 UhrJenoptik hebt nach Spitzenquartal Jahresziele an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:28 UhrJenoptik Raises Outlook After Revenue Jumps 30%
PLX AI | Analysen
18:25 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik erzielt Rekordwerte im 2. Quartal 2021 und erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
18:25 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik erzielt Rekordwerte im 2. Quartal 2021 und erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
14:21 UhrJenoptik Sells EUR 7 Million-Revenue Business to Marposs
PLX AI | Analysen
14.07.21LYNX: Jenoptik: Das ist die Hürde, die die Bullen nehmen müssten
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
06.07.21Jenoptik Sells Crystal Growth Business to Hellma Materials; Terms Not Disclosed
PLX AI | Analysen
03.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 26/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
01.07.21Bundeswirtschaftsminister besucht Mikroelektronik-Standort Dresden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21WARBURG RESEARCH belässt JENOPTIK AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen