checkAd

Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People Living with Parkinson’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 18:25  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005854/en/

Disclaimer: Intended for international media and investor audiences only

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) and IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm; IRLAB A) today announced the signing of a licensing agreement, providing Ipsen exclusive worldwide development and commercial rights to mesdopetam, a novel dopamine D3-receptor antagonist. Mesdopetam is being assessed in Phase IIb clinical trials as a potential treatment option for people living with Parkinson’s disease (PD) experiencing levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID). It is estimated that approximately 40-50 percent of people living with PD will experience LID after five years of initiating dopamine replacement therapy. LID currently has limited treatment options.2,3,4 Mesdopetam is also in early development for Parkinson’s Disease Psychosis (PDP), which is a common symptom of PD; around 50 percent of people with PD eventually develop such symptoms over the course of their disease.5

PD is a common, progressive neurodegenerative condition affecting more than 10 million people worldwide.6 PD affects nerve cells in the brain that control movement and affects patients differently; the most common motor symptoms however are tremor, muscle rigidity and slowness of movement. People living with PD also experience other problems not related to movement including anxiety, pain and depression.7 Symptoms of PD are most commonly managed by medicines, such as levodopa that aim to compensate for the loss of dopaminergic neurons. A common side effect of levodopa is dyskinesia, involuntary and erratic movements of the face, arms, legs or trunk.8 For many people, dyskinesias can be so severe that they interfere with normal functioning.9 Mesdopetam has also shown antipsychotic properties in preclinical studies.

Dr Howard Mayer, Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development, Ipsen, said “We are excited to enter this licensing agreement with IRLAB. By working in partnership, we aim to bring investigational mesdopetam to people living with Parkinson’s disease experiencing levodopa-induced dyskinesia. We are delighted to strengthen our pipeline and deepen our commitment to the neuroscience community around the world, including to patients living with this debilitating neurodegenerative disorder.”

Seite 1 von 4
Ipsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People Living with Parkinson’s Disease Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005854/en/ Disclaimer: Intended for international media and investor audiences only Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 05/07/2021 and 09/07/2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Ipsen: Monthly Information Relative to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Composing the Share Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Half-year Statement of IPSEN Liquidity Agreement With NATIXIS ODDO BHF
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21IPSEN: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 28/06/2021 and 02/07/2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 21/06/2021 and 25/06/2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Significantly Improved Progression-Free Survival in Phase 3 COSMIC-312 Pivotal Trial in Patients with Previously Untreated Advanced Liver Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 14/06/2021 and 18/06/2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten