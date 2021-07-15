checkAd

Jenoptik Raises Outlook After Revenue Jumps 30%

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Jenoptik new outlook FY revenue EUR 880-900 million vs. previously outlook for revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range.Outlook EBITDA margin also raised to between 19.0 and 19.5 percent (previously EBITDA margin of 16.0 - …

  • (PLX AI) – Jenoptik new outlook FY revenue EUR 880-900 million vs. previously outlook for revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range.
  • Outlook EBITDA margin also raised to between 19.0 and 19.5 percent (previously EBITDA margin of 16.0 - 17.0 percent)
  • Jenoptik says it achieved record figures in order intake, revenue and EBITDA in the 2nd quarter, with order intake almost doubled compared with the prior-year period, revenue up by almost 30 percent and EBITDA by approx. 120 percent
  • A one-off effect in the EBITDA of approx. 16 million euros in connection with variable purchase price components from the acquisition of TRIOPTICS is expected to contribute to the margin increase


