Jenoptik Raises Outlook After Revenue Jumps 30% Autor: PLX AI | 15.07.2021, 18:28 | 29 | 0 | 0 15.07.2021, 18:28 | (PLX AI) – Jenoptik new outlook FY revenue EUR 880-900 million vs. previously outlook for revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range.Outlook EBITDA margin also raised to between 19.0 and 19.5 percent (previously EBITDA margin of 16.0 - … (PLX AI) – Jenoptik new outlook FY revenue EUR 880-900 million vs. previously outlook for revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range.Outlook EBITDA margin also raised to between 19.0 and 19.5 percent (previously EBITDA margin of 16.0 - … (PLX AI) – Jenoptik new outlook FY revenue EUR 880-900 million vs. previously outlook for revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range.

Outlook EBITDA margin also raised to between 19.0 and 19.5 percent (previously EBITDA margin of 16.0 - 17.0 percent)

Jenoptik says it achieved record figures in order intake, revenue and EBITDA in the 2nd quarter, with order intake almost doubled compared with the prior-year period, revenue up by almost 30 percent and EBITDA by approx. 120 percent

A one-off effect in the EBITDA of approx. 16 million euros in connection with variable purchase price components from the acquisition of TRIOPTICS is expected to contribute to the margin increase



Jenoptik Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Jenoptik Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer