Logiq Leverages Sonasoft AI for Business Intelligence

San Jose, CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, leverages SAIBRE, Sonasoft Corp.’s (OTCQB: SSFT) AI bot engine, to uncover new business insights and intelligence.

Sonasoft’s AI experts have been working together with internal Logiq teams since February 2021 to assess possible AI use cases.  An initial use case was jointly selected for a proof of concept (POC) to examine improving efficiency and increasing revenue through intelligent forecasting of sales and credit data.

Throughout this POC, data insights presented to Logiq as a result of data assessment, data engineering, data science, and initial SAIBRE intelligence have spurred valuable conversations with internal Logiq subject matter experts (SMEs).  Sonasoft’s in-depth data assessment and accessible presentations have indicated relevance beyond the confines of the POC, resulting in discussions around possible future AI solutions.

Matt Brent, AppLogiq’s Chief Strategy Officer, explains, “Logiq understands the strategic importance of AI in emerging markets like Indonesia where a combination of unbanked consumers, high mobile penetration and commercial activities create a huge opportunity for applying sophisticated intelligence and data analytics. The POC has been insightful and we are looking forward to exploring how our relationship with Sonasoft could extend to future use cases.”

“This is a great use case for our new SAIBRE AI engine,” says Max Lee, Sonasoft’s VP of Engineering. “SAIBRE brings a new approach, allowing us to rapidly prototype new AI bots and demonstrate real value to the end customer.” 

