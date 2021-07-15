checkAd

Staffan Pehrson new President and CEO of Bufab AB

PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo 15 July 2021


The Board of Directors of Bufab AB (publ) (“Bufab”) has appointed Staffan Pehrson as new President and CEO of Bufab. Staffan Pehrson, currently President and CEO of Nefab Group AB, will assume his role on 1 February 2022. As previously communicated, the current President and CEO, Jörgen Rosengren, will be at the company’s disposal until the end of September 2021 and Johan Lindqvist, segment manager for Segment North, steps in as acting President and CEO from 1 September 2021 until 1 February 2022.

“The Board of Bufab is very glad to present Staffan Pehrson as new President and CEO. Staffan’s long and solid experience from leading positions, primarily at Nefab Group and the Ericsson Group, in combination with his personal qualities, his proven leadership abilities as well as his technical knowledge and strong business sense fits well with the future needs of Bufab. We are looking forward to developing the Group together with Staffan.”, says Bengt Liljedahl, Chairman of the Board of Bufab.

Staffan Pehrson, born in 1968, has, among other things, an MSc in Engineering Physics from Uppsala University, a Master´s Degree from Case Western Reserve University in the U.S. and an Executive MBA from Stockholm School of Economics. Prior to joining Nefab Group in 2016, he worked for over twenty years within the Ericsson Group where he held a number of leading positions around the world. Staffan is currently a Board member of Lindab AB.

“I feel incredibly honoured and happy to be given the confidence as President and CEO of Bufab. Bufab is a company with great potential and a strong innovation capacity. I have followed Bufab's fantastic development since the IPO in 2014 and look forward to further developing Bufab together with the Group management and all employees in the future.”, says Staffan Pehrson.

Jörgen Rosengren will be at the company’s disposal until the end of September 2021 and Johan Lindqvist, segment manager for Segment North, steps in as acting President and CEO from 1 September 2021 until 1 February 2022.


About Bufab
Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland and is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,300 employees. Bufab’s net sales for the past 12 months amounted to SEK 5.3 billion and the operating margin was 11.8 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker “BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.


