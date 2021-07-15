checkAd

Skeljungur hf. The Competition Authority permits Skeljungur to acquire all the shares in Port I ehf., the holding company of Dælan ehf. and Löður ehf.

An agreement was signed on 27 November 2020 concerning Skeljungur hf.’s acquisition of all the shares in Port ehf., the owner of Dælan ehf. and Löður ehf. With the purchase, Skeljungur will therefore become the new owner of both Dælan and Löður.

The Competition Authority agreed to the acquisition today and saw no reason for further deliberation regarding the merger, which is approved without any conditions.

In other respects, reference is made to Skeljungur’s notice of the acquisition published on 27 November 2020.

For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.

