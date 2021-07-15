An agreement was signed on 27 November 2020 concerning Skeljungur hf.’s acquisition of all the shares in Port ehf., the owner of Dælan ehf. and Löður ehf. With the purchase, Skeljungur will therefore become the new owner of both Dælan and Löður.



The Competition Authority agreed to the acquisition today and saw no reason for further deliberation regarding the merger, which is approved without any conditions.

