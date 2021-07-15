Publicis Groupe to Acquire CitrusAd to Lead the New Generation of Identity-led Retail Media

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) today announces the acquisition of CitrusAd, a software as a service (SaaS) platform optimizing brands marketing performances directly within retailer websites. With more than 50% of its activities in the U.S., CitrusAd is present across 22 countries and 6 industries. CitrusAd provides its world-class technology to more than 70 major retailers globally and over 4,000 brands are utilizing their self-served platform.

In 2023, ecommerce sales for CPG brands will have doubled versus 2019 levels. In this context, retail media is undergoing exponential growth. From c. $30bn annually already, it is set to double in the next 5 years, and will represent one of the biggest channels of CPG media spends in the next few year.