Rogers Ranked by Ookla as Canada’s Most Consistent National Wireless and Broadband Provider, with Fastest Internet in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Rogers announced that for the fourth quarter in a row, its mobile and fixed broadband networks continue to deliver customers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network or top internet provider in Canada as confirmed by Ookla. This comes at a time when consistent, reliable connectivity is more important than ever in keeping Canadian consumers and businesses connected.

In Ookla’s Global Market Index for Q2 2021, Rogers has also once again been named the fastest fixed broadband service in Ontario, New Brunswick and now in Newfoundland and Labrador. With the fastest speeds in these provinces, Rogers Ignite Internet customers can enjoy the benefits of connecting more devices simultaneously at home, whether for entertainment, gaming, operating a business remotely, or online learning.

Also released in the Q2 report, Rogers once again ranks first for 5G Availability, indicating that Rogers 5G customers experience more time on Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network1 than any other 5G customers in Canada. Rogers 5G network reaches more than 700 communities and over 50% of the Canadian population, with the commitment to reach over 70% of the population and more than 1,000 communities by year end.

“As Canadians rely on connectivity more than ever before, we remain focused on enhancing and expanding our networks to bring our customers the most consistent wireless and broadband experience in the country,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “Today’s Speedtest Intelligence results from Ookla help demonstrate the importance of investing in network infrastructure to bring world-class connectivity to Canadians today and well into the future as we expand Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network.”

Ookla aggregates millions of consumer-initiated tests through its app and website to measure mobile and internet consistency and speed. Ookla assesses the average of download and upload test results to rank network speed performance. Consistency Score measures what percentage of a provider’s samples equals or exceeds both a download and upload threshold that best supports the applications and experiences consumers use most (mobile threshold: 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload; fixed threshold: 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload).