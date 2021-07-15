checkAd

Rogue One, Inc. Subsidiary Updates on Japanese Whisky Sales

Washington, DC, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol “ROAG” (OTC Pink: ROAG) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary CapCity Beverage, LLC (hereinafter “CapCity”) — a US based importer and wholesaler of premium spirit and wine brands — has provided a Q1/Q2 2021 Sales update for its flagship brand, Shinju Japanese Whisky. CapCity indicated that through the first 6 months of 2021 (period ending June 30) sales of Shinju have more than doubled the total case sales of the full Calendar year 2020. Based on current demand, pending new markets and a potential Q-4 launch of a limited-edition aged expression the Company is forecasting US sales of 5,000+ cases (750ML/6pack) by years’ end.  

Sales in The Company’s two cornerstone markets–New York and Washington DC–have increased by 271% and 445%, respectively since September. Both distributors in each market have significantly increased their orders due to an increasing demand for Shinju.

Distributors in the aforementioned markets—New York and Washington DC, as well as distributors in New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, California, and Massachusetts have increased the size of recent purchase orders to account for Shinju’s growing demand. In addition, the Company also filled orders in the newly opened markets of Georgia, Texas, Nevada and Arizona.

“We are excited about what we are currently seeing in the US market. There is a genuine demand building for Shinju in various key markets across the country. I think it is a common belief that this past year has created an accelerated growth across our industry for premium spirits, specifically Japanese Whisky. If we can continue to maintain supply/inventory levels and meet the anticipated needs of on-premise sales demands from the re-opening of the country, we believe that the next twelve months will be very exciting for Shinju, The Company, and our shareholders,” states Janon Costley, COO Rogue One, Inc./CapCity Beverage, LLC.

Following a successful Q1/Q2 2021, CapCity has increased order quantities and has recently received its’ largest shipment to date to launch the brand in several new markets, including Colorado and Kansas and to also meet the growing national demand for the product. The Company is projected to increase YOY sales by more than 200% in 2021. This compares to sales of roughly 6,000 750ml bottles sold in 2019 and 9,000 bottles sold in 2020, although the latter was heavily affected by both COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions in the USA and COVID-19 related international supply chain/logistic complications, resulting in delayed shipments. These setbacks are now gradually being alleviated as shipping slowly returns to normalcy and the lockdown stringency lessens across parts of the USA, as the country prepares for looks to be an extremely robust Spring and Summer.

