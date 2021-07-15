checkAd

Verisk Named One of Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces in New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK) has been named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. The award honors Verisk, a leading global data analytics provider, for its outstanding workplace culture of engagement through education and development, team collaboration and open communication.

The Best Workplaces in New York award is based on the analysis of survey responses from more than 78,000 current employees in the New York State, tri-state and metro area. In that survey, nearly 90 percent of Verisk’s U.S.-based employees said Verisk is a great place to work. Employees commended Verisk’s systematic approach to creating a culture where people from diverse backgrounds can contribute new ideas and reach their full potential. They also applauded Verisk’s emphasis on work-life balance.

“Customer centricity and innovation allow us to provide a best-in-class customer experience, so it’s critical that the team shares a strong sense of purpose and embraces an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Scott Stephenson, chairman, president and CEO of Verisk. “We’ll continue to challenge ourselves to foster a culture in which every teammate is enabled to do their best work and is proud be part of the Verisk team.”

Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions describing the extent to which Verisk creates a great workplace experience. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential, no matter their role. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced.

“Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in New York list is an especially significant award this year, as the pace and shape of work has changed dramatically,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Leaders at these companies have showed exceptional care for their people. And this support resonates with all employee groups. It doesn’t matter what pronoun they use, their experience level or their pay grade, all people have a great experience.”

Companies were only considered for the Best Workplaces in New York list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified organization. Verisk has earned the Great Place to Work certification in the US for five consecutive years. Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in other locations around the world including India, Spain and the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace for Women as well as a center for Excellence in Wellbeing. Verisk was also honored on the UK Best Workplaces and Spain Best Workplaces lists.

