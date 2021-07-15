Over the past year, the pandemic has changed the game, with 93% of employed U.S. adults saying they would like to take one or more specific actions to improve their finances. 2 Yet, just like it can be hard to find time to get to the gym, the same goes for finances. Employees have many competing financial priorities and juggling day-to-day expenses can have an impact on savings. In 2020, 24% of plan participants decreased the amount they contribute to their retirement plan, and 17% have taken a loan or made a withdrawal from their plan. 3

When it comes to financial fitness, careful training and preparation may not get your face on the front of a cereal box, but it could score you a gold medal in savings. There’s opportunity for Americans to shape up their finances, as new research from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) shows that one in four employed adults feel they are lagging behind in saving for retirement, and fewer than one in 10 would award themselves a gold medal across five key categories of financial fitness (managing debt, sticking to a budget, saving for retirement, choosing benefits at work and being financially prepared for an emergency). 1

According to the new research, more than 60% of those who say they can’t afford their ideal retirement said they would like help with budgeting and financial goal-setting.4 The good news is there is always time to formulate a financial game plan and score a spot on the savings podium.

“Having the right benefits in place to protect you today, while planning for your tomorrow, has become more important than ever, and it all starts with having a complete picture of your financial wellness,” said Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand, Lincoln Financial Group. “It’s a journey, much like fitness, and you can’t start without taking the first step toward the financial future you envision.”

Amid the increased need for advice and resources, Lincoln Financial offers three simple steps to shape up your savings:

Step 1: Make sure you have the right equipment: Get an accurate financial snapshot of where you are now. A good place to start is with financial wellness tools — which many employers offer to their employees. With these tools, you can create a personalized action plan and improve your financial well-being, whether that is a plan to pay down debt or create an emergency savings fund. You can also take advantage retirement income estimators to get a realistic view of your income sources in retirement. And for those struggling with competing financial priorities, including debt, Lincoln’s debt calculator can help.