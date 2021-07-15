checkAd

Déjà Vu T-Mobile 5G is Fastest and Most Available. Again.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021   

This just in: yet another network report confirms T-Mobile’s 5G leadership. New data released today from network intelligence provider Ookla shows T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers get the fastest 5G speeds and spend more time connected to 5G than customers on any other network. It’s simple — fastest 5G speeds + most 5G coverage = the 5G network you want to be on.

“T-Mobile customers are the clear winners coming out of these network reports, with unmatched 5G coverage and 5G speeds that keep getting faster,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Our differentiated 5G strategy of first building a foundation of coverage and then adding a deep layer of speed with Ultra Capacity 5G focuses on what matters most for customers – coverage and speed. This is how you build a 5G network the right way and this is why T-Mobile is the leader in 5G.”

T-Mobile won or tied for first in every nationwide mobile category of Ookla’s latest report. In addition to being #1 on 5G speed and availability, the latest Ookla data also shows T-Mobile customers get the fastest and most consistent overall network speeds nationwide and have one of the fastest network response times (latency). Which means no matter how you slice it, T-Mobile’s network is just plain fast. This is the second quarter in a row Ookla has named T-Mobile 5G fastest and most available.

According to Ookla’s report, T-Mobile’s median 5G download speeds increased more than 21% during the second quarter and now reach nearly 100 Mbps. And they will only continue getting faster. This is T-Mobile’s 5G strategy at work — cover nearly everyone in the country with far reaching 5G then layer on the capacity and super-fast speeds.

Ookla’s report results come from real wireless customer’s devices and their real-world testing of network performance every day across the country. Millions of data samples were collected using Ookla’s Speedtest application to show how the networks perform in all the places where people live, work and play.

Largest, Fastest and Most Reliable 5G Network

Third-party network reports continue to show T-Mobile’s 5G network is miles ahead of the competition. In addition to Ookla’s latest findings, just this week Opensignal also confirmed T-Mobile 5G delivers the fastest speeds and a 5G signal more often and in more places than anyone else. Plus, recent tests by research firm umlaut also show T-Mobile customers get the most reliable 5G in the U.S.

After blanketing the country in 5G, T-Mobile continues to layer on the capacity and speed. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G spans 1.6 million square miles and covers 300 million people – nearly everyone in the country. And 150 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver download speeds of 350 mbps with peaks up to 1 Gbps.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data as reported on www.speedtest.net/global-index/united-states#market-analysis for Q2 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. 5G: Capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Wertpapier


