Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (“Stable Road” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRAC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 13, 2021, after market hours, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced a settlement with Stable Road, a special purpose acquisition company, its sponsor and CEO, and its merger target Momentus Inc. The settlement penalties total more than $8 million. The settlement follows allegations that Momentus and its CEO, Mikhail Kokorich “repeatedly told investors that it had ‘successfully tested’ its propulsion technology in space when, in fact, the company’s only in-space test had failed to achieve its primary mission objectives or demonstrate the technology’s commercial viability.”