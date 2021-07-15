checkAd

AvidPlay Subscription Service Now Enables Indie Artists and Labels to Distribute Tracks Mixed in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music’s Spatial Audio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 19:15  |  48   |   |   

AvidPlay subscribers producing music on Pro Tools in Dolby Atmos are poised to deliver their songs to Apple Music

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (NASDAQ: AVID) today unveiled another breakthrough for independent music artists, producers and record labels by enabling them to distribute tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music’s Spatial Audio from the AvidPlay subscription-based DIY music distribution service.

By using AvidPlay to distribute their music in Dolby Atmos, independent music professionals are reaching the growing audiences that are enthusiastic for immersive listening experiences, while keeping 100 percent of their rights and earnings. Today, AvidPlay users are taking hold of the opportunity to entertain their fans by producing and distributing unlimited songs in Dolby Atmos across all genres from pop, electronic and hip-hop to jazz, classical and folk. Subscribing artists and labels simply select their singles or albums they’d like to release and then AvidPlay takes care of the rest—from distributing their tracks in Dolby Atmos to Amazon Music, TIDAL and now Apple Music, to generating pre-save and smart links for marketing, to tracking song performance and payments.

Avid’s Rob D’Amico, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Audio Solutions, commented, “We developed AvidPlay to make it extremely easy for independent artists and labels to distribute and monetize the music they’re creating with Pro Tools. It’s an exciting time for our customers to distribute tracks in Dolby Atmos to Apple Music from AvidPlay as they will be able to reach more listeners and grow their fanbase by sharing with them new ways of experiencing their music.”

How AvidPlay makes distribution simple
To get started, artists and labels can subscribe to one of the six AvidPlay distribution plans to match their needs through the free Avid Link app for mobile or desktop, and then upload their Dolby Atmos Music and stereo tracks along with artwork. The AvidPlay dashboard lets users manage their tracks and albums and see how much money they’re earning from each song. To date, songs distributed by artists through AvidPlay have been played by consumers more than one billion times.

Avid and Dolby train audio creators to produce in Dolby Atmos
To meet the rising consumer demand for immersive audio experiences, Avid and Dolby launched a Dolby Atmos production training and certification course for mixing engineers, audio studio technicians and audio professionals. The online Pro Tools Dolby Atmos Production course covers how to use the Dolby Atmos tools within Pro Tools through 40 hours of self-learning and 18 hours of instructor-led training. The program concludes with a professional certification exam to earn the Avid Certified Professional: Pro Tools | Dolby Atmos credential.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid NEXIS, MediaCentral, iNEWS, AirSpeed, Sibelius, Avid VENUE, FastServe, and Maestro. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNEWS, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Dolby Atmos is a registered trademark of Dolby Laboratories.

PR Contacts:
Avid
Dave Smith
978.502.9607
david.smith@avid.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AvidPlay Subscription Service Now Enables Indie Artists and Labels to Distribute Tracks Mixed in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music’s Spatial Audio AvidPlay subscribers producing music on Pro Tools in Dolby Atmos are poised to deliver their songs to Apple MusicBURLINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Avid (NASDAQ: AVID) today unveiled another breakthrough for independent music …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Acutus Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board