AvidPlay Subscription Service Now Enables Indie Artists and Labels to Distribute Tracks Mixed in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music’s Spatial Audio

By using AvidPlay to distribute their music in Dolby Atmos, independent music professionals are reaching the growing audiences that are enthusiastic for immersive listening experiences, while keeping 100 percent of their rights and earnings. Today, AvidPlay users are taking hold of the opportunity to entertain their fans by producing and distributing unlimited songs in Dolby Atmos across all genres from pop, electronic and hip-hop to jazz, classical and folk. Subscribing artists and labels simply select their singles or albums they’d like to release and then AvidPlay takes care of the rest—from distributing their tracks in Dolby Atmos to Amazon Music, TIDAL and now Apple Music, to generating pre-save and smart links for marketing, to tracking song performance and payments.

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (NASDAQ: AVID) today unveiled another breakthrough for independent music artists, producers and record labels by enabling them to distribute tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music’s Spatial Audio from the AvidPlay subscription-based DIY music distribution service.

Avid’s Rob D’Amico, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Audio Solutions, commented, “We developed AvidPlay to make it extremely easy for independent artists and labels to distribute and monetize the music they’re creating with Pro Tools. It’s an exciting time for our customers to distribute tracks in Dolby Atmos to Apple Music from AvidPlay as they will be able to reach more listeners and grow their fanbase by sharing with them new ways of experiencing their music.”

How AvidPlay makes distribution simple

To get started, artists and labels can subscribe to one of the six AvidPlay distribution plans to match their needs through the free Avid Link app for mobile or desktop, and then upload their Dolby Atmos Music and stereo tracks along with artwork. The AvidPlay dashboard lets users manage their tracks and albums and see how much money they’re earning from each song. To date, songs distributed by artists through AvidPlay have been played by consumers more than one billion times.

Avid and Dolby train audio creators to produce in Dolby Atmos

To meet the rising consumer demand for immersive audio experiences, Avid and Dolby launched a Dolby Atmos production training and certification course for mixing engineers, audio studio technicians and audio professionals. The online Pro Tools Dolby Atmos Production course covers how to use the Dolby Atmos tools within Pro Tools through 40 hours of self-learning and 18 hours of instructor-led training. The program concludes with a professional certification exam to earn the Avid Certified Professional: Pro Tools | Dolby Atmos credential.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid NEXIS, MediaCentral, iNEWS, AirSpeed, Sibelius, Avid VENUE, FastServe, and Maestro. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNEWS, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Dolby Atmos is a registered trademark of Dolby Laboratories.

PR Contacts:

Avid

Dave Smith

978.502.9607

david.smith@avid.com