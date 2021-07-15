checkAd

Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for $1.5 Million

Autor: Accesswire
15.07.2021, 19:20  |  65   |   |   

STRONG MARKET DEMAND LEADS TO 48% OVER SUBSCRIPTIONVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG) (FSE:7BL) (OTCQB:BLAGF)is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 8, 2021, …

STRONG MARKET DEMAND LEADS TO 48% OVER SUBSCRIPTION

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG) (FSE:7BL) (OTCQB:BLAGF)is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 8, 2021, the Company has closed a non-brokered flow through and non-flow through financing for proceeds of $8,130,908.31. Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") was the lead order and made a strategic investment of $1.5 Million, representing more than 18% of the total financing. In addition, Crescat requested and secured, participation rights that provide for an option to participate in all future financings.

"We are very pleased with the strong market demand that came from sophisticated investors whose desire to participate in our company lead to a strong closing of this financing which was 48% over subscribed," said Rana Vig, President & CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "With this capital raise, an existing healthy treasury, no debt, and nearly $4 million in-the-money warrants, the Company will be very well funded to execute on an aggressive drill program at Dome Mountain this year, one that could result in the recognition of Dome Mountain as a potentially large, high-grade gold system," he added.

FINANCING DETAILS

The private placement (the "Private Placement") consisted of 4,761,154 charity flow-through units ("Charity Units") at a price of $0. 7425 per Unit, 609,758 regular flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.82 per unit, and 7,446,818 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.55 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $8,130,908.31. Each of the units is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.75 per share in the case of the Charity Units and the NFT Units, or $1.10 per share in the case of the FT Units, until July 15, 2023.

Proceeds from the sale of the Charity Units and FT Units will be used for exploration activities in accordance with flow-through tax rules. Proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for exploration as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Company paid finders' fees in cash in the aggregate amount of $171,863.08, equal to 7% of the gross proceeds from the sale of Units to certain third parties sourced by the finders and issued an aggregate of 202,199 finders' warrants to purchase that number of common shares of the Company, equal to 7% of the number of Units sold to those third parties. The finder's warrants may be exercised to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.75 per common share until July 15, 2023 and are otherwise on the same terms as the Private Placement warrants. 42,683 finder's warrants are exercisable at a price of $1.10 per common share until July 15, 2023.

Seite 1 von 3
Blue Lagoon Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for $1.5 Million STRONG MARKET DEMAND LEADS TO 48% OVER SUBSCRIPTIONVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG) (FSE:7BL) (OTCQB:BLAGF)is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 8, 2021, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring Helps Canadian Hospitals Address Pandemic-Related Surgical ...
Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West on 2021 Emmy Nominations
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 7.75-year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, ...
Network-1 Expands Its Foreign M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio With Three New Granted Patents
Vertical Amends Financing
Sceptre Ventures Announces Changes to its Directors and Officers
Presidio Property Trust Announces the Closing of $10 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Naked Brand Group Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21goldinvest.de: Blue Lagoon holt sich strategischen Investor an Bord
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
08.07.21Blue Lagoon meldet Finanzierung von 5,5 Mio. $, vorwiegend durch strategische Investition von Crescat Capital in Höhe von 1,5 Mio. $
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
08.07.21Blue Lagoon Announces $5.5 Million Financing Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for $1.5 Million
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21goldinvest.de: Blue Lagoon - Verarbeitung des hochgradigen Golderzes hat begonnen!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
07.07.21Blue Lagoons Vertragspartner beginnt mit der Verarbeitung des mineralisierten Materials aus Dome Mountain
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
07.07.21Blue Lagoon’s Toll Mill Partner Starts Processing Dome Mountain Mineralized Material
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21Blue Lagoon forciert sein Bohrprogramm und nimmt bei Dome Mountain ein zweites Bohrgerät in Betrieb
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
05.07.21Blue Lagoon Accelerates Drill Program - Adds Second Drill Rig at Dome Mountain
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Blue Lagoon beginnt das Bodenproben-Programm 2021 in Dome Mountain
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.06.21Blue Lagoon Starts 2021 Soil Sampling Program at Dome Mountain
Accesswire | Analysen