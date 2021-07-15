checkAd

Gerald O’Shaughnessy Comments on Preliminary Voting Results from GeoPark Annual Meeting

Gerald O’Shaughnessy, the co-founder, former Chairman and second largest shareholder of GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK) today issued the following statement regarding the preliminary voting results from the 2021 GeoPark Annual General Meeting (“the Meeting”) held today:

“With today’s vote, we believe that shareholders have sent a clear message that the status quo should not continue at GeoPark. Based on information available to us, approximately 37 percent of unaffiliated shareholders (shareholders who are not officers or directors of GeoPark) who voted opposed the election of the four Company director nominees we had targeted. I plan to continue to act as an advocate for shareholders so that value is maximized for all shareholders and GeoPark can reach its full potential.”



DatumTitel
16:33 UhrGeoPark Shareholders Reelect All Directors at 2021 Annual General Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Gerald O’Shaughnessy Issues Letter to GeoPark Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21ISS Revises Recommendation in Favor of All Eight of GeoPark’s Highly Qualified Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote “FOR” Seven of Eight of GeoPark’s Highly Qualified Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Manchester Financial Group, LP Intends to Withhold Support for Four Directors of GeoPark Limited
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21GeoPark Reports Production and Operations Update in Colombia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21GeoPark Co-Founder and Former Chairman Gerald O’Shaughnessy Issues Investor Presentation and Announces Highly Qualified Potential Director Candidates for the Board
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21GeoPark Co-Founder and Former Chairman Gerald O’Shaughnessy Urges Shareholders to Vote Against Four Company Director Nominees
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten