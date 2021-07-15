checkAd

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange Under Ticker ‘PWWR’

  • Trading of common shares on NEO Exchange under ticker ‘PWWR’ to begin July 16, 2021
  • Innovative zero-emission solution to meet growing global demand for clean energy
  • Hydrogen-power alkaline fuel cell technology poised to offer both environmental and economic benefits

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) ("Fuel Cell Power" or the "Company"), formerly known as Black Isle Resources Corporation, a company focused on the design, development and commercialization of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, is pleased to announce it will begin trading tomorrow, July 16, 2021, as a result of a direct listing of the Company on the NEO Exchange Inc. (the "NEO" or the “NEO Exchange”) under the symbol ‘PWWR’. For more information on Fuel Cell Power, please refer to the Company’s Listing Statement filed on July 14, 2021, and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"Today represents a critical milestone as we execute on our strategy to commercialize the Company’s competitive hydrogen fuel cell technology solution and help to meet the world’s increasing demand for cleaner energy sources," said Fuel Cell Power’s CEO, Jef Spaepen. "We believe our NEO listing will enable us to increase market visibility, enhance liquidity, diversify our shareholder base and offer exposure to a growing company focused on positively contributing to the decarbonization of global markets."

Introducing Fuel Cell Power

As global demand grows for cost-effective, clean energy solutions, investors are also seeking opportunities that support positive environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) narratives. Fuel Cell Power’s alkaline technology is proven in marine, mobile and standby applications and its innovative system design is based on lower cost inputs which are expected to support mass manufacturing and widespread adoption, particularly in Europe. The Company’s management team brings a solid track record and decades of industry experience.

The Company is focused on the development, production and ultimate commercialization of micro-combined heat and power (“micro-CHP”) systems based on alkaline fuel cell technology. A fuel cell is a clean electrical power conversion/generation system and represents small power stations that provide electricity and an equivalent amount of heat for various purposes. There are numerous advantages to Fuel Cell Power’s technology, including:

