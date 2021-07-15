checkAd

Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 19:31  |  69   |   |   

  • Phase 3 clinical trial ongoing with next DSMB meeting at 600 completed patients.
  • Currently at 41 clinical sites and to engage a minimum of 50 clinical sites.
  • Aim to complete enrollment in Q3-2021 and FDA EUA submission in late-Q3/Q4-2021.
  • Preparing commercial activities for international drug approvals.

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) Phase 3 clinical trial (the “Study”) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

The Study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial and the safety and efficacy data at each remaining interim analysis timepoint, which currently are 600 and 800 completed patients, are only made available to the Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) for review and recommendations on continuation, stopping or changes to the conduct of the Study.

The next DSMB meetings will take place at 600 and 800 completed patients, which are expected to be held in Q3-2021. The Company is continuing the Phase 3 clinical trial with the recent recommended 600 mg high dose as selected by the DSMB.

To date, the ongoing Study has not seen any serious adverse events or safety concerns that required the DSMB to be notified or take action on. In the event of any serious safety concerns, the DSMB would be notified to determine any risks and provide its recommendations.

The Company currently has partnered with 40 clinical sites in fourteen states including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas; also one clinical site in Puerto Rico. Revive will continue to expand to a minimum of 50 clinical sites within the current states and in COVID-19 hot spot states.

Further to the DSMB review and recommendations on each interim analysis periods, the Company is preparing for the potential of filing an Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) with the FDA in the event that the blinded results provide evidence to the DSMB to recommend to pursue EUA for Bucillamine to treat mild to moderate COVID-19. The Company is on track to meet its planned enrollment goal for the Study in Q3-2021 and aim to file EUA with the FDA.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 Phase 3 clinical trial ongoing with next DSMB meeting at 600 completed patients.Currently at 41 clinical sites and to engage a minimum of 50 clinical sites.Aim to complete enrollment in Q3-2021 and FDA EUA submission in late-Q3/Q4-2021.Preparing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Acutus Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board