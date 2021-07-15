Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19

Phase 3 clinical trial ongoing with next DSMB meeting at 600 completed patients.



Currently at 41 clinical sites and to engage a minimum of 50 clinical sites.

Aim to complete enrollment in Q3-2021 and FDA EUA submission in late-Q3/Q4-2021.

Preparing commercial activities for international drug approvals.

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) Phase 3 clinical trial (the “Study”) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

The Study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial and the safety and efficacy data at each remaining interim analysis timepoint, which currently are 600 and 800 completed patients, are only made available to the Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) for review and recommendations on continuation, stopping or changes to the conduct of the Study.

The next DSMB meetings will take place at 600 and 800 completed patients, which are expected to be held in Q3-2021. The Company is continuing the Phase 3 clinical trial with the recent recommended 600 mg high dose as selected by the DSMB.

To date, the ongoing Study has not seen any serious adverse events or safety concerns that required the DSMB to be notified or take action on. In the event of any serious safety concerns, the DSMB would be notified to determine any risks and provide its recommendations.

The Company currently has partnered with 40 clinical sites in fourteen states including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas; also one clinical site in Puerto Rico. Revive will continue to expand to a minimum of 50 clinical sites within the current states and in COVID-19 hot spot states.

Further to the DSMB review and recommendations on each interim analysis periods, the Company is preparing for the potential of filing an Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) with the FDA in the event that the blinded results provide evidence to the DSMB to recommend to pursue EUA for Bucillamine to treat mild to moderate COVID-19. The Company is on track to meet its planned enrollment goal for the Study in Q3-2021 and aim to file EUA with the FDA.