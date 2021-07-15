Winshear Seeks C$124,781,945 in Damages from Tanzania

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) (“Winshear” or the “Company”) reports that it has filed its Memorial with ICSID (The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes), a part of the World Bank group, outlining the nature and quantum of its claims against Tanzania for the expropriation of the Company’s retention licences over the SMP Gold Project, located in SW Tanzania. Tanzania’s expropriation of the SMP Gold Project breached its obligations under the 2013 Tanzania-Canada Bilateral Investment Treaty (the “BIT”).



The Memorial provides the basis for compensation to Winshear in the amount of C$124,781,945, including interest which continues to accrue. The Company retained Ms Vikki Wall of Haberman Illett, now part of the Kroll group of companies, as its quantum expert to quantify the claim. LALIVE is representing Winshear in the arbitration process. On December 7, 2020, litigation funding was secured from Delta Capital Partners Management LLC.