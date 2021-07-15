DraftKings Receives Daily Fantasy Sports License From Louisiana Gaming Control Board and Is Set to Bring Daily Fantasy Sports to the State

BOSTON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that it has received a DFS license from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and its daily fantasy sports product will soon be live in approved parishes in Louisiana. With this launch, Louisiana will officially become the 44th state in the United States to offer DraftKings daily fantasy sports, which today spans dozens of sports from NFL, MLB and NBA to Australian Football and various eSports. Home to three major professional sports franchises as well as multiple D-I collegiate programs, Louisiana fans will now have ample opportunities to compete across their favorite sports through DraftKings’ signature second-screen experience.



“As DraftKings continues our nationwide expansion, we welcome Louisiana to the DraftKings family, an area rich with culture, heritage, and die-hard fanbases in both professional and college sports,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “The Bayou will now have access to our world-leading Daily Fantasy Sports product as we ramp up toward the kickoff of football season.”