eXp World Holdings and Kind Lending Unite to Launch SUCCESS Lending, LLC, a New Residential Lending Platform

SUCCESS Lending to connect the top loan officers and real estate professionals to improve the journey to homeownership

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate companies in the world, today announced a new joint venture (“JV”) with Kind Lending, a rapidly growing nationwide residential mortgage provider, to establish SUCCESS Lending.

SUCCESS Lending builds on the heritage of SUCCESS Enterprises, a 124-year-old company and a leader in the personal development industry. This new venture will enlist expert loan officers, currently working with top eXp agents, to provide lending solutions to consumers engaged in the homebuying journey.

Both eXp Realty and Kind Lending have been disruptors in the real estate and mortgage industries, respectively, and are primed to break from traditional models and remove friction in the homebuying and selling processes. Housing and lending veterans, Glenn Sanford and Glenn Stearns, have a shared vision of innovating with top achievers in the mortgage industry to improve the overall homebuying experience.

“We are taking a collaborative approach to home lending that will connect an ecosystem of expert real estate and mortgage professionals. Our mission is to help people find, own and sell homes. It started by reimagining the real estate brokerage from the ground up for real estate professionals and now we are focused on establishing a high-quality network of lending professionals to guide consumers through the mortgage process as well. Our agents are seeking a synergistic mortgage solution that provides greater efficiencies and clearer communication for their customers. SUCCESS Lending was formed to fill that need,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings.

Kind Lending, founded in 2019, brings together the top minds in the mortgage industry to reinvent the mortgage process through technology and process efficiencies, while humanizing the mortgage journey for homebuyers. Kind Lending originated nearly $4 billion in its first 12 months, and the Scotsman Guide ranked it the 22nd largest lender in the first quarter of 2021. The company and its leadership are dedicated to a customer/client-centric model based on transparency and integrity in mortgage lending standards with a unique value proposition built on a platform of kindness.

