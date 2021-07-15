checkAd

XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, announced today that the XPeng P7 electric sports sedan became the first to receive the 5-star rating from the i-VISTA (Intelligent Vehicle Integrated Systems Test Area) intelligent vehicle testing platform in China. The P7 was among the first batch of vehicles tested by i-VISTA under its Intelligent Vehicle Index evaluation system, based on its new 2020 guidelines.

The XPeng P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

The P7 achieved four “Excellent” ratings from i-VISTA in smart driving, smart safety, smart interaction, and smart energy efficiency.

The car also obtained “Excellent” ratings in lane change assist, AEB emergency braking, LDW lane departure warning, as well as in smoothness and richness of touchscreen and voice interaction.

Operating under the guidance of the China Automotive Research Institute, the China Society of Automotive Engineering and the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the i-VISTA China Intelligent Vehicle Index draws on both domestic and foreign testing and evaluation methodology for smart and connected vehicles, integrating these with driving data, driver behavior and Chinese market characteristics, including traffic accident data and other research findings.

The P7’s autonomous driving assistance system is equipped with 31 autonomous driving sensors powered by the Xavier System-on-Chip supercomputing platform, 5 high-precision millimeter wave radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 4 autonomous driving surround-view cameras, 10 autonomous driving high-sensitivity cameras and sub-systems, supporting its meter-level high-precision positioning system. Its comprehensive perception-fusion capability provides the P7 with omnidirectional perception for road conditions, traffic hazards, and other vehicles, pedestrians and objects, covering far, middle and close distance.

The centerpiece of its interactive touchscreen system, the P7’s central control panel, is powered by an auto-grade 820A Qualcomm chip, delivering high performance, data security and stability with low energy consumption. The P7 is also the world's first production vehicle with a full-scenario voice assistant.

As of March 31, 2021, XPeng's adaptive cruise control function has been utilized for a cumulative total of 61.4 million kilometers, with its lane centering control function utilized for 30.2 million kilometers. In March 2021, the average monthly utilization rate of adaptive cruise control and the lane centering control was 62% and 43%, respectively.

P7s in China received XPeng’s Valet Parking Assist (beta) version via the latest firmware OTA upgrade in June this year, following the successful launch of the Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) highway solution in January 2021.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, located in Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

