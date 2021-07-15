Company Releases Quarterly Forecast

MCLEAN, Va., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Freddie Mac’s (OTCQB: FMCC) Quarterly Forecast, the low mortgage rates that have supported the housing market throughout the pandemic are expected to increase later in the year, but just gradually. Therefore, Freddie Mac predicts that the market will remain strong through 2021.



“As the economy continues to mend, the housing market remains strong even as certain obstacles have begun to slow sales across the country,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Of note, high house price growth has been buoyed by increased demand due to low mortgage rates, disposable after-tax income that has risen during the current recession and a major shortage of housing supply relative to our population.”