KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES REVIEWS SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH ON THE EFFICACY OF MASKS AND FACE COVERINGS POST-PANDEMIC

KRONOS PROVIDES THE SAFEST AIR SOLUTIONS FOR CONCERNED PARENTS AND THEIR CHILDREN

Los Angeles CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, announced today that the Company supports and encourages the use of face masks and provides scientific research review recently published by the National Academy of Sciences of The United States (PNAS).

The Research article An Evidence Review of Face Masks Against COVID-19 discusses the fact that the science around the use of masks by the public to impede COVID-19 transmission is advancing rapidly. A primary route of transmission of COVID-19 is via respiratory particles, and it is known to be transmissible from pre-symptomatic, paucisymptomatic as well as asymptomatic individuals. Reducing disease spread requires two things: limiting contacts of infected individuals via physical distancing and other measures and reducing the transmission probability per contact. The preponderance of evidence indicates that mask-wearing reduces transmissibility per contact by reducing the transmission of infected respiratory particles in both laboratory and clinical contexts. Public mask-wearing is most effective at reducing the spread of the virus when compliance is high.

Policymakers need urgent guidance on the use of masks by the general population as a tool in combating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the respiratory virus that causes COVID-19. Masks have been recommended as a potential tool to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic since the initial outbreak in China, although usage during the outbreak varied by time and location.

The Article concludes that: a review of the literature offers evidence in favor of widespread mask use as source control to reduce community transmission: Nonmedical masks use materials that obstruct particles of the necessary size; people are most infectious in the initial period post-infection, where it is common to have few or no symptoms; nonmedical masks have been effective in reducing transmission of respiratory viruses, and places and time periods where mask usage is required or widespread have shown substantially lower community transmission.