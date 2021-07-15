Allstate Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 81 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Oct. 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021.

“This is consistent with the prior two quarters and is 50% higher than the prior year reflecting the board’s confidence in Allstate’s capital position and earnings prospects,” said Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer.