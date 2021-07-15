Talkspace Partners with Demi Lovato to Launch Initiative Providing Free Therapy to Underserved Communities

Talkspace today announced the launch of the Talkspace Access Project, a new initiative aimed at increasing access to therapy and mental health resources for underserved communities. In partnership with pop culture icon and mental health advocate Demi Lovato, the program offers a donation fund of 1,000 free months of therapy. The Loveland Foundation, an organization created to bring opportunity and healing to communities of color, especially to Black women and girls, will be the first donation recipient receiving 500 months of free therapy. The program will provide mental health support benefitting thousands of individuals who are in need.

“We knew going into 2021 that healing would be a central theme in everything we do. Set against the background of a pandemic, issues of inequality, and political turmoil, Americans are facing more mental stressors than ever before,” said Roni Frank, co-founder and Head of Clinical Services of Talkspace. “In kicking off the Talkspace Access Project with the Loveland Foundation, we want to create more awareness around BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month in July. As we look with hope towards the future, we will continue our efforts to remove barriers to access, reduce stigma around mental health, and help train and engage diverse therapists to support underserved communities.”