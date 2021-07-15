checkAd

Talkspace Partners with Demi Lovato to Launch Initiative Providing Free Therapy to Underserved Communities

Talkspace today announced the launch of the Talkspace Access Project, a new initiative aimed at increasing access to therapy and mental health resources for underserved communities. In partnership with pop culture icon and mental health advocate Demi Lovato, the program offers a donation fund of 1,000 free months of therapy. The Loveland Foundation, an organization created to bring opportunity and healing to communities of color, especially to Black women and girls, will be the first donation recipient receiving 500 months of free therapy. The program will provide mental health support benefitting thousands of individuals who are in need.

“We knew going into 2021 that healing would be a central theme in everything we do. Set against the background of a pandemic, issues of inequality, and political turmoil, Americans are facing more mental stressors than ever before,” said Roni Frank, co-founder and Head of Clinical Services of Talkspace. “In kicking off the Talkspace Access Project with the Loveland Foundation, we want to create more awareness around BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month in July. As we look with hope towards the future, we will continue our efforts to remove barriers to access, reduce stigma around mental health, and help train and engage diverse therapists to support underserved communities.”

“Far too many people still can’t find or afford quality mental health care, especially in communities of color. I am proud to partner with Talkspace to break down some of these barriers through this initiative,” said global superstar and advocate Demi Lovato. “By providing The Loveland Foundation with this donation, I hope we can improve access to care and break down stigmas in communities where the need is great and growing every day.”

The past year has influenced a growing mental health crisis in America. Nearly 80% of Americans reported that the pandemic was a significant stressor in their lives while 49% of adults noted that their behavior had been negatively impacted. The impact has been even greater in the BIPOC community, with members reporting the highest average percent change over time for anxiety and depression. Almost 50% of Black adults say the pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health, and many in the Black community hesitate to seek help as a result of enduring stigmas around therapy. With this new initiative, Talkspace hopes to bring valuable resources to the communities that need it most in a way that is easily accessible.

