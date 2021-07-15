DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous FinLab AG: FinLab transfers asset management mandate 15-Jul-2021 / 20:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FinLab transfers asset management mandate

Frankfurt am Main, 15/07/2021 - Together with the departing board members, FinLab AG had declared its intention to transfer the asset management mandate of FinLab EOS VC Europe I GmbH & Co. KG to C3 Management GmbH that is owned by the former board members of FinLab AG Mr. Schütze and Mr. Rodriguez. The limited partners approved the transfer on July 15, 2021.



FinLab AG remains limited partner of FinLab EOS VC Europe I GmbH & Co. KG and thus participates in the development of the fund and receives management and performance fees over the long term.

This reorganization reduces FinLab AG's commission income from the EOS management fee by around 50% per year.

At the same time, however, the cost structure is being optimized, so that overall a neutral effect on FinLab AG's results is expected.

About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. FinLab focus in this context is providing venture capital for start-ups. FinLab's aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of its investments. FinLab in this regard supports its investments in their respective development phase with their network and know-how. In addition, FinLab acts as an asset manager and manages assets in the three-digit million-dollar range.

