checkAd

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) earlier release of interim report for the second quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 20:38  |  47   |   |   

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) today announced that the interim report for the second quarter of 2021 will be released on Friday, July 16 at 08:00 a.m. CEST instead of July 22 as previously communicated.

Since the work to complete the report can be finalized earlier than planned, the Board has today decided to bring forward the release of the report.

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its second quarter 2021 results, on July 16, 2021 at 14:00 CEST.

Fingerprints’ CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Friday, July 16, 2021 at 14:00 am CEST.
Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report is available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed through https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g6mjgoa3 where it is also possible to ask questions.

For media and analysts: The telephone conference dial-in is +44 (0) 2071 928000 (international participants) or 08-506 921 80 (Swedish participants). Please state conference ID 5199830.

For information, please contact:

Per Sundqvist, CFO

Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) earlier release of interim report for the second quarter of 2021 Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) today announced that the interim report for the second quarter of 2021 will be released on Friday, July 16 at 08:00 a.m. CEST instead of July 22 as previously communicated. Since the work to complete the report can be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Acutus Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board