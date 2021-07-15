checkAd

Sky Gold Reports Drill Results From the Mustang Project, Newfoundland

Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") reports on the results from the diamond drill program on the Company's Mustang Property contiguous to the Queensway Gold Project, owned by New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found").

A total of 19 diamond drill holes comprising 3,283 meters were completed, with one additional hole (MT-21-10a) lost at 47 meters, and re-drilled. All holes were directed at interpreted epithermal structurally controlled gold mineralization in the Mustang Zone, located on the eastern portion of the property. Previous exploration on the Mustang Zone in the 1980's and 1990's had returned significant gold mineralization in surface rock samples, soil geochemical samples and diamond drill core. The Company's 2020-2021 diamond drill program confirmed and expanded the gold mineralization on the Mustang Zone.

Highlights include:

  • Drilling was conducted in three areas along a 1.2 kilometer strike length, trending North-North-East and South-South-West.
  • Several narrow intercepts of gold mineralization were intercepted in multiple holes (e.g. MT-21-14, 3.80 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 1.50 meters (m) at 36.42 m depth, 7.77 g/t Au over 0.50 m at 66.04 m, and in MT-21-15, 7.49 g/t Au over 0.50 m at 99.3 m depth). See Table 2 below, highlighting assay values of 0.50 g/t Au or greater, with completed assay data and cross-sections available on the Company's website (http://www.skygoldcorp.com).
  • Wider intervals of lower grade gold values were intercepted in multiple holes, with potential for low-grade bulk-style mineralization on portions of the Mustang Zone. Intervals include MT-21-14, 0.78 g/t Au over 32.85 m from a depth of 15.00 m, and MT-20-01, 0.58 g/t Au over 20.32 m from a depth of 80.18 m.

Company President and CEO Mike England commented: "The initial diamond drill program on the Mustang Zone has confirmed and expanded the previously identified mineralized targets. We have only tested a limited portion of the entire length of the Mustang Zone and have numerous drill targets on the western portion of the property, and new gold-in-soil geochemical targets that warrant additional drilling."

