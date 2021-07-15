checkAd

Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 20:41  |  43   |   |   

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBMD) will issue its second quarter of 2021 financial results after the markets close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

About Howard Bancorp, Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Howard Bank, a Maryland-chartered trust company operating as a commercial bank. Headquartered in Baltimore City, Maryland, Howard Bank operates a general commercial banking business through its 13 branches located throughout the Greater Baltimore Metropolitan Area. It had consolidated assets of approximately $2.6 billion at March 31, 2021. Additional information about Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Howard Bank are available on its website at www.HowardBank.com.

