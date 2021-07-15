U.S. Century Bank Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
U.S. Century Bank (USCB) announced today that it has launched an initial public offering of its Class A common stock. U.S. Century Bank intends to offer 3,555,556 shares of its Class A common stock and will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 533,333 shares. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $10.00 and $12.50 per share. The targeted offering size is $40 million, with an additional $6 million in gross proceeds if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock. The number of shares of Class A common stock ultimately issued may vary depending on the actual price per share. In connection with the initial public offering, U.S. Century Bank has applied to list its Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “USCB.” U.S. Century Bank intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to support continued growth, including organic growth and potential future acquisitions, as well as for the redemption of any remaining outstanding shares of U.S. Century Bank preferred stock following the completion of the voluntary exchange offer being separately conducted, pursuant to which U.S. Century Bank is offering all holders of outstanding Class C preferred stock and Class D preferred stock the ability to exchange such shares for shares of its Class A common stock at the initial offering price.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, is acting as the sole bookrunner in the proposed offering, and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as co-managers.
The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. The preliminary offering circular relating to the offering and a registration statement on Form 10 that have been filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) are available at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html. In addition, copies of the preliminary offering circular may also be obtained from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, 787 Seventh Avenue, Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10019, attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling (800) 966-1559.
A registration statement on Form 10 relating to these securities has been filed with the FDIC, but has not yet become effective. These securities will not be sold nor will offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement on Form 10 becomes effective. This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. These securities are neither insured nor approved by the FDIC, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Florida Office of Financial Regulation or any other regulatory body.
