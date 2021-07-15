U.S. Century Bank Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

U.S. Century Bank (USCB) announced today that it has launched an initial public offering of its Class A common stock. U.S. Century Bank intends to offer 3,555,556 shares of its Class A common stock and will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 533,333 shares. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $10.00 and $12.50 per share. The targeted offering size is $40 million, with an additional $6 million in gross proceeds if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock. The number of shares of Class A common stock ultimately issued may vary depending on the actual price per share. In connection with the initial public offering, U.S. Century Bank has applied to list its Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “USCB.” U.S. Century Bank intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to support continued growth, including organic growth and potential future acquisitions, as well as for the redemption of any remaining outstanding shares of U.S. Century Bank preferred stock following the completion of the voluntary exchange offer being separately conducted, pursuant to which U.S. Century Bank is offering all holders of outstanding Class C preferred stock and Class D preferred stock the ability to exchange such shares for shares of its Class A common stock at the initial offering price.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, is acting as the sole bookrunner in the proposed offering, and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as co-managers.