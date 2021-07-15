checkAd

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with FF Intelligent Mobility Global Holdings Ltd.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (“PSAC”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with FF Intelligent Mobility Global Holdings Ltd. (Faraday Future).

Stockholders who owned common stock of PSAC as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 (the “Record Date”), may vote their shares. Stockholders as of the Record Date have the right to vote, regardless of whether such stockholders subsequently sold their shares and do not own such shares as of the date they cast their vote.

The special meeting to approve the pending Business Combination (the “Special Meeting”) is scheduled to be held on July 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be conducted completely virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/propertysolutionsacquisition/sm2021.

Additional information on how stockholders of record may vote their shares can be found at vote.ff.com.

Every stockholder’s vote is important! Accordingly, all PSAC stockholders who held shares as of the Record Date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible and by no later than 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on July 19, 2021. PSAC stockholders who owned shares as of the Record Date and subsequently sold all or a portion of their shares are STILL entitled to vote, and are encouraged to do so. PSAC’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the Business Combination with Faraday Future and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”).

These are the two easiest and fastest ways to vote – and they are both free:

  • Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the voting instruction form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote online, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 19, 2021.
  • Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted over the telephone must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 19, 2021.

Additionally, you can vote by mail:

Wertpapier


